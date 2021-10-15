Report

KRG allocates 16 billion dinars for Garmyan administration

Date: 2021-10-15T12:29:43+0000
KRG allocates 16 billion dinars for Garmyan administration

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government allocated about 16 billion dinars to implement various projects in the Garmyan administration.

The Department of media and Information in the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that "the regional government has allocated 15,826,000,000 dinars, by order of the head of the Government, Masrour Barzani, to implement 19 projects throughout the Garmyan administration.

The department added, "The Kurdistan Regional Government allocated these amounts, among other sums, to Garmyan, during the ninth cabinet of the regional government, to develop service projects for citizens."

