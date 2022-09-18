KRG, UNDP organize "KRI 2030 vision" workshop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, kicked off the activities of the "Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Vision 2030" workshop earlier today, Sunday.

The workshop organized by the region's ministry of planning and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) aims to devise "a long-term development plan for the future of the region."

The Undersecretary of the planning ministry, Zagros Fattah, said in a keynote speech that the meeting aims to unroll a plan to improve the work of government institutions, reduce unemployment, and develop education.

"The meeting will last for a few days and receive all the ministries in the Kurdistan region to lay a roadmap for their work in the upcoming years," he added.

Fattah said that stability in the Middle East would help develop the Kurdistan region and render it a junction between Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, and an international trade hub.