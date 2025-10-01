KRG: Oil revenues must be shared, salaries guaranteed

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) urged Baghdad to finalize a revenue-sharing agreement that covers both oil and non-oil income, warning that delays have stalled salary transfers.

According to a KRG statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired a cabinet meeting where ministers reviewed the September 27 accord under which Kurdistan delivers 195,000 barrels a day to Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO, with revenues deposited in the federal treasury. In return, Baghdad is obliged to release monthly payments for Kurdish public employees.

مجلس الوزراء يدعو الحكومة الاتحادية لحل مسألة الإيرادات غير النفطية أسوةً بملف النفط والتوصل إلى اتفاق مشترك بشأنهاhttps://t.co/XRncYweINm — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) October 1, 2025

No transfers have been made so far, forcing the Region to cover wages from its own revenues despite annual federal allocations exceeding 4 trillion dinars ($3B), the cabinet noted, adding that full spending and income records have already been submitted for audit.

The cabinet called for continued negotiations through a joint committee to secure a binding settlement and stressed that equal treatment of oil and non-oil revenues is essential to stabilize finances and prevent further disputes.

Read more: Erbil-Baghdad disputes: A cycle of missed opportunities and deep-seated divides.