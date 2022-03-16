KRG: No Mossad in Kurdistan..We are not Separationists

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gutyar Adel, refuted the accusations of "Mossad ties" and "Separationist" intentions hurled toward the Kurdistan Region, reiterating KRG's commitment to forging balanced ties with neighboring countries.

Speaking in a press conference following a cabinet meeting earlier today, Thursday, Adel said, "we resolutely refuse any reports about a presence of the Mossad or any [foreign] intelligence body in Kurdistan. We asked the Iranian government to participate by itself in the investigation into those baseless claims it made."

"It is imperative for us to establish balanced ties with neighboring countries for the utmost interest of the Kurdistan Region," he added, "endeavors of Kurdistan's friends, international organizations and agencies to hinder the recurrence of similar incidents... We assure the people of Kurdistan they would not be a part of regional and international conflicts."

"Those who claim we are Separationists have hidden agendas against the Kurdistan region," he continued, "we know the parties behind these rumors and will react."

KRG Spokesperson denied accusations claiming that the Kurdistan Region was built by the oil of Basra.

"Those allegations are unfounded. The region spends its income on construction and building," he added, "we will continue to pursue this policy and we will have larger projects for the best interest of the Kurdistan Region and its people."