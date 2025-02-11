KRG, GCC discuss Kurdish rights, regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders met to discuss the importance of "respecting Kurdish rights" and "maintaining regional stability."

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai between KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Deputy, Qubad Talabani, and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, according to a KRG statement.

The two sides further discussed strengthening ties between the KRG and GCC nations to "advance economic cooperation and shared interests" in addition to developments in Syria, stressing the need to "preserve security and stability while ensuring the rights of the Kurdish people and all Syrian communities."

"The KRG delegation's participation underscores Prime Minister Barzani's continued commitment to international engagement, reinforcing the Kurdistan Region's position as a key and reliable partner on the global stage," the KRG's statement concluded.