KRG Delegation Heads to Baghdad: Monetary Dues Discussion in Focus

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) embarked on a trip to the federal capital of Iraq, Baghdad, on Sunday evening for a new round of talks.

The delegation, according to KRG Secretary-General Omed Sabah, is scheduled for a meeting with federal government officials on Thursday at the Prime Minister's office in Baghdad.

"The delegation is expected to convene a meeting with federal government officials in the office of the Council of Ministers' Prime Minister in Baghdad, with a part of these sessions also likely to be transferred to the region," Sabah revealed.

"The regional and federal premiers discussed the region's monetary dues, thus necessitating the presence of a high-level delegation in Baghdad," he said.