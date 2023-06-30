KRG Affirms Commitment to Agreements Amidst Land Dispute

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, reiterated his government's dedication to the agreements reached with the federal government while urging an end to the violations adversely affecting Kurdish lands.

During his Friday visit to the Peshmerga forces in the Bardi axis to extend his Eid al-Adha greetings, Barzani praised the Kurdish military forces for their "steadfast role in defending the achievements of the Kurdistan Region and preserving its constitutional entity."

In a statement, PM Barzani affirmed that Erbil consistently upholds the constitution and its agreements with the federal government to address various issues. Simultaneously, he asserted that the Region would not compromise its constitutional rights.

Addressing the issue of land seizures in Kurdish territories outside the Region's administration, Barzani stated that he has communicated with the Iraqi PM, Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani, urging a halt to these "unconstitutional encroachments."

Al-Sudani has taken steps to address this problem. The statement said.

Furthermore, Barzani emphasized the importance of resolving regional issues under Article 140 of the constitution, seeking a constitutional framework for their resolut

ion.