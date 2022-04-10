KRG: +11 billion dollars worth of projects have been implemented in the ninth cabinet era

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-10T16:45:06+0000

Shafaq News/ More than eleven billion dollars have been spent in investments in the Kurdistan Region during the ninth cabinet era, the media department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday. According to the statement, KRG's Investment Commission said that the fund went to finance 178 projects in the sectors of banking, industry, services, tourism, education, housing, arts, and sports in the governorates of Halabja, Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Raperin, and Garmyan. The statement said that 16 projects with a capital of $485,204,256 were implemented in 2019. In 2020, 77 projects with a capital of $2,018,271, 256 were executed. In 2021, 69 projects ($8,509, 765,986) were implemented. In 2022, 16 projects with a net capital of $124,088,282 have been executed so far.

related