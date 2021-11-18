KJD a new party to be established in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Several former politicians and parliamentarians from Kurdistan Region and Iraq established a new party called the "KJD."

The Party leadership Council added in a publication, "We are in the stages of establishing our party, which is based on the principles of social democracy and follows the presidential system. In the next few months, we will hold a founding conference. Our focus is not on choosing the elites, but on the rest of people of society."

It added, "We will not be subject to the policies of any country, and we will not take money from them because they put us under a lot of accountability, and we believe that we should be completely independent in all aspects."

The Council announced that it would not participate in the Kurdish parliamentary elections scheduled for September 2022, saying, "The Independent High Electoral and Referendum Commission in the Region is partisan."