KDP distanced itself from PKK and Turkish army clashes

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) distanced itself from clashes between the PKK and the Turkish army, a statement by the Party’s spokesman said.

Mahmoud Muhammad said that the Kurdistan Workers party (PKK) "are pressing charges against the KDP", stressing that "the Kurdistan Democratic Party is not involved in the differences between these two sides."

He added, "PKK is dragging the Turkish army into the Region, thus, perpetuating instability."

“KDP has no role in these wars, it had not interfered in the PKK’s decision to fight or not,” He added.

"If they cannot fight while they are in constant flight, the democrat is not guilty of that."

Muhammad considered the best solution to the “state of instability” is that PKK stop being cause of sabotage the lives of the region's citizens."

Since mid-June 2020, Turkey has intensified its air, artillery and ground attacks against the Kurdish workers' fighters in the border areas within the Kurdistan Region, which has caused civilian casualties and extensive material losses.