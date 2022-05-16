KDP and PUK leaders might hold a friendly meeting soon, senior partisan officer says

Shafaq News/ The heads of the two leading Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), might hold a friendly meeting soon amid the current stalemate over the presidency of the republic, KDP Secretary-General Fadhel al-Mirani said on Monday.

"There might be a possible meeting between President Masoud Barzani with Bafel Talabani," al-Mirani said in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

The meeting will be held in a friendly atmosphere, as implied by the leading Kurdish figure. "like an uncle with his nephew, apart from the partisan status of each of them."

"In my opinion, the interest of Kurds is above all, even in the presidency file. So far, we are adamant about our position on the presidency. However, everything might change."

"The Shiites need the President for only 10 minutes: the time needed to take the oath and name the premier-designate. Afterward, niether the Shiites nor the Sunnis need him. The Kurds would not need him too, because he can do nothing."

"The current situation in Iraq is tough. Nobody dares to hold another election. The people would not participate this time. The people of Iraq and Kurdistan are sick of it."

Al-Mirani said that a government will be formed sooner or later because "Iran would not divide the Shiite community."

On the ongoing controversy over the gas exportation, he said, "the gas is not under our control. It is the territories of Kak Bafel, who threatens to shut it down every now and then. In my opinion, politics cannot be practiced intransigently. Mood, action, and reaction are extremely unwanted in politics."