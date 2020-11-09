KDP and PUK issue a common statement

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), issued a joint statement after their meeting in Erbil, headed by the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

A statement received by Shafaq News agency stated that Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held a meeting today, Monday, under the supervision of the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and in the presence of the co-chairman of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Pavel Talabani.

The statement said that the meeting shed light on the political developments in Iraq and Kurdistan and the problems of the citizens of the region, especially in terms of the economic and financial aspects that resulted from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the president of the region stressed the importance of joint work between all political parties Kurdistan Region, especially between the Democratic Party and the National Union, expressing the willingness of the region’s presidency to support and cooperate for the success of joint action and coordination between all parties.

The meeting stressed touched upon the security situation in Kurdistan and emphasized the importance of respecting the political and constitutional entity of Kurdistan, indicating that maintaining the stability and security of the region is a common responsibility for all Kurdish parties.

The attendees evaluated the implementation of the political and administrative agreements between the two sides including the issue of decentralization in the region, and expressed their commitment to political agreements and the program of work of the ninth formation of the regional government to implement decentralization in the region, distribute powers, bear joint responsibility, combat bureaucracy and initiate public service projects.