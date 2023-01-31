KDP, PUK to hold a third meeting early next week

Shafaq News/ The leading parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), are slated to hold a third meeting early next week, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said on Tuesday.

Mohammed's remarks came during a statement to reporters following a meeting between delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) in the latter's headquarters in Erbil.

"Next Saturday, we will hold a meeting with the PUK," he said, "the KDP has no conditions and does not accept anybody's terms."