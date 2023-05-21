KDP, PUK's politburos conclude a Sunday meeting on a "positive" note: official statement

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's leading political parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Sunday expressed optimism as they concluded a key meeting today in Erbil, the capital city of Iraq's semi-autonomous region.

The joint statement issued in the wake of discussions between the politburos of each party today portrayed a hopeful picture, as both parties show a willingness to collaborate.

"The political offices of the KDP and the PUK joined forces in a constructive dialogue today in the serene locale of Birmam," the statement read.

The statement added that the core matters discussed during the gathering were "the timely execution of the forthcoming parliamentary elections, an array of crucial issues concerning the current state of affairs in Kurdistan, and the nurturing of bilateral relations between the two major parties."

The meeting was underscored by a palpable sense of agreement and mutual understanding, which promises a positive way forward. The statement echoed this optimism, noting a "positive consensus on a multitude of issues".

Looking forward, the statement assured that decisions on other pertinent matters requiring more elaborate discussions would be made in the upcoming meetings.

On May 17, the two parties ended a three-month boycott with an expanded meeting that brought together their politburos.