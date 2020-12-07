Report

KDP, PUK, and Gorran to meet tomorrow over Kurdistan's "Innate" problems

Shafaq News / A leader in Kurdistan Democratic Party announced on Monday that a meeting will bring together his party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the Movement for Change (Gorran) in Erbil tomorrow to discuss the "Innate" problems in the Kurdistan region.

The official of Kurdish and Iraqi relations in KDP, Ali Hussein, said in a televised interview that a delegation from KDP visited Al-Sulaymaniyah and met with the Patriotic Union and the Change Movement separately.

He added that the three parties will convene tomorrow, Tuesday, in Erbil to discuss immediate problems the region is passing through recently.

Hussein indicated that the regional government constituents are brought together via political and administrative agreements, indicating that they must hold periodic meetings and discussions to achieve more understanding between them, he continued.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate since last week.

