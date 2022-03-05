KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) bloc in the Iraqi parliament considered the March uprising in Kurdistan is similar to the uprising of Iraqis in southern Iraq. In a press conference, Deputy Vian Dakhil said, "We affirm that "the uprising started from the unity of the Kurdish people, and we pledge to the people to proceed and preserve their constitutional rights." On this occasion, The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, extended his "warmest congratulations and blessings to the families of the honorable martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, and all the citizens of Kurdistan, who showed their revolutionary enthusiasm against the oppressive and occupying institutions." Barzani deemed the uprising "one of the great and valuable feats of the people of Kurdistan, in which the people, the Peshmerga and the political parties united, in addition to the accuracy of planning and the foresight of the Kurdish political leadership, which became a strong factor in attaining freedom during that complex and dark era." "What the people of Kurdistan and their great uprising are proud of are those eloquent values and lessons, which they presented as high examples of moral behavior and principles of love and peace in the region and the world," he added. "On this glorious anniversary of the great Kurdistan uprising in the spring of 1991, we reaffirm the message of peace and freedom for the people of Kurdistan, this noble message that must remain alive forever," he concluded. The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the 1991 Uprising as a landmark in the battle for autonomy and a tribute for the Peshmerga sacrifices. In a statement, President Barzani extended "congratulations to the proud families of our fallen heroes, the brave Peshmerga, and all the people of Kurdistan in the country and abroad." "The Uprising demonstrated the will, the conviction and the strong determination of the people of Kurdistan in pursuit of a better future with dignity and freedom, rejecting oppression and tyranny," he said, "It was the outcome of the struggle and sacrifices of the Peshmerga and the people of Kurdistan who rose, as it was the result of the unity among all political parties and communities across the country." "Let us work together for the noble objectives which the fallen heroes of the Uprising and all the martyrs of Kurdistan sacrificed their lives for," he continued, "as we reiterate our commitment to the objectives of the Uprising, we look forward to a better future with optimism and conviction, and salute the fallen heroes of the Uprising and all the martyrs of Kurdistan." The 1991 Iraqi uprisings were ethnic and religious in Iraq led by Shi'ites and Kurds against Saddam Hussein. The uprisings lasted from March to April 1991 after a ceasefire following the end of the Gulf War.

