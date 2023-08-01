Journalists, writers form union in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / A group of writers and journalists announced on Tuesday the establishment of a union for independent journalists and writers in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah, within the Kurdistan region, with the aim of expanding the public space for liberties.

During a press conference, union member Firman Rashad stated, "the union comprises journalists and writers who operate outside the authority's institutions in the region."

He further added, "this union is managed by independent journalists and writers but operates in the service of the Kurdish public opinion," emphasizing, "the union is not only for its independent members but for all those who believe in a free voice and freedom of expression."

"The union's doors will be open to all who believe in freedom of expression, to work together towards expanding the scope of freedom of expression in society", he added.

Moreover, Rashad clarified, "the union aims to create public opinion against any law that restricts freedom of expression, and to expand the public space for liberties, while standing against any attempt to curtail freedoms."

In addition, "the union also aims to stand against any assault on media, journalists, and independent writers, and to work together to provide a conducive environment for professional media work."

"The union will establish communication channels with international organizations working in the field of freedom of expression, with the objective of creating a global public opinion to serve freedom of expression and to convey the injustices faced by journalists and writers on a global scale", he concluded.