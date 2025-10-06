Jama Festival: President Barzani vows to uphold coexistence

Jama Festival: President Barzani vows to uphold coexistence
2025-10-06T09:17:31+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated the Yazidi community on the Jama Festival, reaffirming his government’s commitment to protecting their rights.

On X, he wished the community peace and renewal, emphasizing that “Kurdistan will always remain a homeland of peaceful coexistence for everyone.”

The Jama Festival, one of the oldest Yazidi religious celebrations, runs from October 6 to 13 at Lalish Temple in Duhok province—the holiest site of their faith. Still recovering from the 2014 ISIS atrocities, the community views the gathering as both a sacred tradition and a symbol of resilience, drawing more than 200,000 pilgrims from Iraq and abroad.

