Jama Festival: President Barzani vows to uphold coexistence
Shafaq News – Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated the Yazidi community on the Jama Festival, reaffirming his government’s commitment to protecting their rights.
On X, he wished the community peace and renewal, emphasizing that “Kurdistan will always remain a homeland of peaceful coexistence for everyone.”
ب گهرمى و ژ دل جهژنا جهمايێ ل ههمى ههڤوهلاتى يێت مه يێت ئێزدى پيرۆز دكهم، هيڤيدارم جهژنهكا ئارام و تهنا دهرباز بكهن و ههرسال ههموو جهژن و ههلكهفتنێت وان و ههموو پێكهاتێت كوردستانێ ب خێر و خۆشى ڤهگهڕن.د ڤێ جهژنێدا جارهكا دى ههڤوهلاتى يێت مه يێت ئێزدى و…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 6, 2025
The Jama Festival, one of the oldest Yazidi religious celebrations, runs from October 6 to 13 at Lalish Temple in Duhok province—the holiest site of their faith. Still recovering from the 2014 ISIS atrocities, the community views the gathering as both a sacred tradition and a symbol of resilience, drawing more than 200,000 pilgrims from Iraq and abroad.