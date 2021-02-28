Jahour Ali expect a Turkish attack on Sinjar after meeting the Turkish Consul in Erbil

Shafaq News / Mir Jahour Ali, the Deputy Emir of the Yazidi community, said Turkey would attack the Sinjar district and hit PKK bases.

Ali told Shafaq News Agency, "The agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government has not been implemented until now, except that the Iraqi security authorities ordered the PKK to evacuate its headquarters in Sinjar, but the party's members and organizations are still present in the district."

He revealed that he had met with the Turkish consul in the Kurdistan region to discuss the repercussions of any possible Turkish attack on Sinjar, noting that the Turkish consul confirmed that civilians would be safe if any Turkish attack were launched.

Sinjar is witnessing turbulent conditions due to the presence of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose headquarters are continuously under Turkish bombardment.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK also formed a faction loyal to it there, called the "Sinjar Protection Units" and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of Al-Hashd Al-Shaab.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.