Ismail discusses with the UK consul in Erbil the reform process in the Peshmerga ministry

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-15T19:12:08+0000
Ismail discusses with the UK consul in Erbil the reform process in the Peshmerga ministry

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region, Shoresh Ismail, revealed that intensive discussions were held with the UK regarding the continuation of the reform process in the ministry.

Ismail wrote on his Facebook page that he received the British Consul General in Erbil, David Hunt, his deputy, and the political affairs officer at the consulate, where they held intensive discussions regarding the continuation of the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga and ways to enhance it.

The post added that the British consul announced that his country would continue to cooperate by providing logistical and advisory assistance to the Peshmerga forces.

Regarding the relations between the Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, and the situation of the disputed areas, Ismail indicated that the two sides confirmed that the decision to form two joint brigades in the disputed areas will increase confidence between the two sides so that they can carry out their tasks in confronting terrorism and maintain security and stability.

