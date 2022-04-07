Report

Iraqi government issues recommendations to reparate Fayli Kurds

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-07T15:32:33+0000
Iraqi government issues recommendations to reparate Fayli Kurds

Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers have instructed the Ministry of Migration to furnish the Committee in charge of Reparating the Fayli Kurds with the accredited regulations deployed to confer their citizenship.

The recommendation instructs the Migration Ministry to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance to enlist the Fayli Kurds for financial grants, and with the Iraqi governorates to offer them land plots.

The official correspondence recommended increasing the minority's representation in the Iraqi parliament and state departments, and assigning them to a single constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election.

