Iraqi government allows Qarah Tapa to import crops from Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-27T11:03:23+0000

Shafaq News / The district of Qarah Tapa, 112 km northeast of Baqubah, announced its exclusion from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture's decision to prevent importing crops from Kurdistan Region. The director of the district, Wasfi al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency, "the commanders of operations and the Fifth Division in Diyala agreed to the entrance of crops from Kurdistan regions through Qulah Jaw sub-district of Kalar district." Al-Tamimi explained that Qarah tapa is far from other administrative units in Diyala and Baghdad, resulting in financial difficulties to secure crops for the district residents. "The exception includes Qarah Tapa district solely," noting, "this decision contributed to the recovery of the district's markets and the stability of the prices of fruits and vegetables significantly." A government decision to ban crops from Kurdistan to Diyala caused prices to rise by 40% in five disputed administrative units in northeastern Diyala.

