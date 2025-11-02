Iraqi electoral body finalizes election preparations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has completed the Kurdistan Region’s preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections.

IHEC Kurdistan Office Director Nabard Omar told Shafaq News on Sunday that all logistical and technical measures, including polling management and voting systems, are ready, with over ten international organizations and hundreds of local groups and media outlets accredited to monitor the vote.

"The Commission briefed observers on procedures to ensure transparency and invited feedback to improve election operations," Omar added.

The vote will be held under a new law merging each province into a single constituency and applying a 1.7 Sainte-Laguë formula, which critics say benefits major parties.

With more than 21.4 million Iraqis eligible to vote, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, voters will elect 329 lawmakers to the Council of Representatives, 46 of whom are allocated to the Kurdistan Region.

