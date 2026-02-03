Iraqi Kurdistan sees over 90 civic activities backing Syria’s Kurds in January

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region witnessed 113 peaceful civic activities in January 2026, with the vast majority expressing solidarity with the Kurdish community in northern Syria, known as Rojava, according to a new monitoring report.

The Alliance 19 Network, operating under the supervision of the Metro Center, reported that 86% of the activities —about 97 out of 113— supported Kurds against Syrian army attacks in the area. The network documented 77 public gatherings, 17 marches, 16 press conferences, two street closures, and one strike, with thousands participating across the Region.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of activities with 47 events, accounting for 42% of the total. Erbil followed with 24 activities (21%), while Duhok saw nine (8%) and Halabja six (5%). The Raparin administration hosted 15 activities (13%), Garmian eight (7%), and the Soran administration four (4%).

The protests followed security tensions in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus authorities, which ended with a comprehensive ceasefire on January 30. The United Nations reported that the fighting disrupted supply routes and displaced more than 130,000 civilians, triggering shortages of food, medicine, and basic services.

Solidarity actions spread beyond the Kurdistan Region to other Iraqi cities, where Kurdish residents rallied in support of Kurds in Syria. Meanwhile, authorities and civil groups in Kurdistan stepped up humanitarian assistance for Rojava, launching donation campaigns and dispatching aid convoys from Erbil and other cities.