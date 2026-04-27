Iraqi Kurdistan offers 90-day amnesty for foreigners with expired visas

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Interior Ministry has announced a 90-day window for foreigners with expired visas to regularize their status or depart without facing full financial penalties.

Under the measure, those choosing to remain in the Region must visit a local administrative office within the 90-day period and will be charged only 25 percent of standard overstay fines. The same reduced penalty applies to those opting to leave, who will additionally receive an official exit clearance from the relevant district authority.