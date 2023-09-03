Iraqi Cabinet addresses Kirkuk situation, approves various measures

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over the thirty-sixth regular session of the Cabinet on Sunday. During the session, various developments in the country's general situation were discussed, as well as key issues on the government's agenda and other matters listed on the agenda, with corresponding decisions made.

A statement by the media office of al-Sudani reported that at the session's outset, the Prime Minister emphasized the vital importance of all political parties in Kirkuk committing to upholding civil peace. He urged them to steer clear of any potential conflicts, emphasizing the need to avoid resorting to violence or clashes that could harm Iraq's overall stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated his earlier directives, issued yesterday, encouraging the authorities to promptly ensure accountability for those responsible for the casualties and injuries, in accordance with legal procedures. This action will follow the investigations that will uncover the details surrounding the regrettable incidents.

In the context of preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, the governorates, ministries, and government agencies have been granted an exemption from the provisions of Article (7/First) (pertaining to purchases) outlined in the third section of the guidelines of the Federal Budget Law for the fiscal years (2023-2024-2025). This exemption applies to the procurement of essential supplies required for the successful organization of the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him). It is granted in accordance with the regulations specified in Article (34) of the aforementioned guidelines, with these agencies assuming responsibility for ensuring the integrity and accuracy of all contractual procedures.

In the energy sector, the approval has been granted for the recommendation of the Energy Ministerial Council No. (23067) for the year 2023 regarding the final settlement with Exxon Mobil. This decision is in accordance with the following provisions:

The Ministry of Oil approved the final settlement agreement between (Basra Oil Company and Exxon Mobil Company) to resolve the outstanding contentious issues that arose from the service contract for the West Qurna field project, with the exception of the paragraph (tax disputes) indicated in paragraph (1-14) of the settlement agreement.

In the sector of economics, the Council of Ministers approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Economy (230185). This recommendation involves amending the price of vacuum distillation residue (VR) to be set at 65% of the price of the fuel oil product. Additionally, the price of the, which is calculated at 35% of the aforementioned price, has also been approved. These price adjustments align with the international prices index, as outlined in the Ministry of Oil's letter dated July 1, 2023.

The Council of Ministers approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Human Development (23023) regarding the Iraqi Legislation Day, according to the following:

Amendment to paragraph (1) of the Ministerial Council for Human Development's recommendation (8 of 2022):

The revised paragraph now reads as follows: "Establishing January 15 of each year as 'Iraqi Legislation Day,' commemorating the issuance of the inaugural edition of 'Al-Waqa’i Al-Iraqiya' (the Official Gazette of the Republic of Iraq) on January 15, 1922. This day is to be celebrated by all ministries, government institutions, the Iraqi Bar Association, and the Union of Iraqi Jurists. It will involve hosting conferences and seminars centered around the origins of legal legislation globally, tracing back over 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. The occasion will also involve the recognition and appreciation of leading legal figures in Iraq, university professors, experts who have significantly impacted legislation, and outstanding legal professionals."

The Council of Ministers has voted to endorse the modification of Paragraph (1) of Cabinet Resolution (23299 of 2023) as follows:

Mandate ministries, government entities, as well as security and military organizations to donate decommissioned colored metals, weaponry, and military gear to the Defense Industries Commission, free of charge. However, this directive does not apply to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals' companies in relation to copper. Regarding iron scrap, the existing procedures specified in Cabinet Resolution (42 of 2017) will remain in effect.

In the context of supporting Iraq's hosting of football tournaments, the Council of Ministers has made an amendment to its Cabinet Resolution No. (23215 for 2023) at the request of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The amendment includes the following addition: "and the upcoming football tournaments for the year 2023."