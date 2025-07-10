Iraq’s eye experts meet in Erbil for major conference

Shafaq News – Erbil

Nearly 200 ophthalmologists from across Iraq gathered in the Kurdish capital Erbil on Thursday for a major medical conference focused on the latest treatments for eye disorders.

“The event aims to showcase cutting-edge scientific advances in treating eye diseases and promote knowledge-sharing among specialists for the benefit of Iraqi citizens,” Dr. Bjar Musa, the event’s coordinator, told Shafaq News.

The discussions focused on three widespread conditions: cataracts, which often require surgical intervention; retinal damage caused by diabetes; and eye allergies linked to dust and high temperatures, which demand consistent preventive care.