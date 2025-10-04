Iraq’s Sinjar shrine pulses with global Yazidi cultural display

Shafaq News – Sinjar

The Yazidi shrine of Sharaf al-Din in northern Sinjar hosted a cultural celebration on Saturday showcasing traditional Yazidi attire, with dozens of young people representing communities from across the global Yazidi diaspora.

Mazen Khalil, a member of the “Khelmetkar al-Sayida Fakhra” group—founded five years ago and composed of more than 60 young Yazidis dedicated to preserving their community’s heritage—told Shafaq News the event featured folkloric costumes from Yazidi communities in Iraq, Syria, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and beyond.

Yazidi clothing is defined by vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and symbolic accessories. Women wear flowing gowns with wide belts and brightly colored scarves in red, green, or white—shades tied to spirituality and renewal. Men dress in wide trousers, long tunics, sashes, and distinctive headdresses reflecting regional and ancestral traditions.

Khalil noted that the group has held its annual event at Lalish Temple in Sheikhan district, east of Duhok, for the past five years, but this year it moved to Sharaf al-Din shrine in Sinjar to mark the return of displaced Yazidi families to their hometowns.

