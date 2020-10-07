Iraq News

Iraq’s President of the Supreme Judicial Council visits Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-07T16:30:06+0000
Shafaq News / The President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Judge Fayeq Zaidan headed on Wednesday a delegation for inspection visit to the Kurdistan Region Council and Erbil Court of Appeals.

"The President of the Supreme Judicial Council met today in Erbil president and members of the Judicial Council and the regional court of cassation, and visited the Presidency of Erbil Appeal Court to meet judges and prosecutors.” a statement by the Supreme Council said.

According to the statement, Zaidan checked up the work of the judiciary in the region’s courts and discussed ways to develop cooperation between the federal judiciary and the region’s judiciary."

