Iraq's PM expresses condolences to Kurdistan, promises to help institutions handling floods
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-17T18:30:56+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received today, Friday, a phone call from the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to check on the situation in Erbil after the floods.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "the Federal Prime Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy for the death of several citizens as a result of the floods caused by heavy rains, and called for a speedy recovery for the injured."
The statement quoted the Al-Kadhimi as confirming that the federal government will take all necessary measures to help institutions in Kurdistan handling the recent wave of floods.
At least 12 people were killed by heavy flooding in Kurdistan on Friday.
The flooding was caused by heavy rains overnight that had pummeled the region's capital, Erbil, in the north of the country.
The incident caused widespread damage to houses and vehicles. Further afield, the rains caused a bridge to collapse in the governorate of Nineveh.