Iranian kills cleric in Erbil in revenge attack

Shafaq News/ An Iranian man fatally shot a local cleric in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The victim, a 33-year-old imam and preacher, was struck by six bullets while inside his car in Qushtapa subdistrict. His body was later transferred to the forensic department.

According to the source, the killing appears linked to a years-old dispute. The cleric had previously caused a fatal traffic accident that killed a child riding a bicycle. Although the case was closed following a tribal settlement and compensation exceeding $30,000, the victim was reportedly targeted by the child’s father, who currently resides in Erbil’s Kawa camp.