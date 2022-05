Shafaq News / Iranian forces launched an attack, on Wednesday, on Sidkan sub-district, north of Erbil, under the pretext of targeting Kurdish parties that oppose the Iranian regime.

The administrator of the sub-district, Ihsan Jalabi, told Shafaq News agency that the shelling started at 8 am and lasted for about an hour.

No casualties were recorded.

For its part, Tasnim news agency reported today morning that the Iranian revolutionary guard targeted terrorist groups' sites in Erbil.