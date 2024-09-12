Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah following meetings in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday as part of his visit to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah follows his tour in Erbil, where he met with Kurdistan Region Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Earlier, the Iranian president held a series of discussions in Baghdad, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues of mutual interest.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is the main city under the control of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK.)

Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan share over 500 kilometers of borders, with over 150 km with Al-Sulaymaniyah.