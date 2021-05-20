Report

Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights

Shafaq News / Dozens of Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrated today, Thursday, in front of the United Nations headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the Iranian refugees who are living in Erbil called for granting their rights urgently and fairly.

The demonstrators raised the slogans “Let us all fight for humanity” chanting “for 40 years, we are refugees in Iraq and have no rights.

They also handed over to the United Nations headquarters in Erbil a memorandum with several demands, including handling with the files of political refugees in a fair way.

