Shafaq News/ Iranian artillery has been bombing the sub-district of Sidekan in the Independent county of Soran, north of Erbil, a local official said on Saturday.

The administrator of the Soran sub-district, Ihsan Gelbi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian shells showered the villages of Berbazin and Hornei less than an hour ago.

"No human casualties have been reported so far," he said.