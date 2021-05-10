Iran approves establishing three free-trade zones with Iraq

Shafaq News / Iranian authorities approved establishing three free-trade zones with Iraq, in Kurdish areas.

The Kurdistan Province's Governor, Bahman Moradnia, announced that the Expediency Council had approved establishing the Baneh-Mariwan free-trade zone, adjacent to the Kurdistan Region.

Moradnia said that the free zone would enhance the development process in the Kurdistan Region and attract investors.

The Siran ban (in Baneh) and Bashmaq (in Mariwan) border crossings are among the most prominent border points of Iran with Iraq.

The representative of the Islamic Consultative Assembly also announced that the Expediency Council had approved establishing Mehran border city, in the Ilam province bordering Iraq, as an official trade-free zone.

He said that this step would achieve economic prosperity, provide security for the residents of the border areas, and enhance development in the province.

It is noteworthy that the Mehran border crossing is considered the most important border crossing between Iran and Iraq, and the most active one in terms of traveling and trade exchange.

Additionally, Iran decided to establish a free zone in Qasr-e Shirin, in Kermanshah province.