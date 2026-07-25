Iran: US infrastructure in Erbil destroyed

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Tehran

Iran's military claimed on Saturday that nearly all US infrastructure in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, had been destroyed.

In remarks carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Army spokesperson Mohammad Akrami-Nia said a “massive portion” of American bases across the region had lost their operational capacity. He also asserted that Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in Erbil could no longer conduct operations.

سخنگوی ارتش: تقریباً تمام زیرساخت‌های آمریکا در اربیل نابود شده‌‌ استامیر اکرمی‌نیا: بخش عظیم پایگاه‌های آمریکا در منطقه از نظر عملیاتی، توان اجرای عملیات به‌طور جدی را ندارند.مخصوصاً در اربیل تقریباً تمام زیرساخت‌های آمریکا نابود شده و نیروهای ضدانقلاب توان عملیات را ندارند. pic.twitter.com/2vEskxVteT — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 25, 2026

Erbil has faced repeated drone and missile attacks since fighting between Washington and Tehran recently resumed, targeting sites linked to US forces and interests as well as positions belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition parties, which Tehran accuses of launching attacks against Iran from the Kurdistan Region. Last week, the US Central Command said a US soldier was killed and another wounded while destroying explosives recovered from an Iranian drone in the Kurdistan Region.

During the previous phase of the war, from Feb. 28 to April 20, the Kurdistan Regional Government documented 809 drone and missile attacks across the Kurdistan Region, including 477 in Erbil. The attacks killed 20 civilians and wounded 123.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question