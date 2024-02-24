Investor conference addresses construction challenges in KRI

Shafaq News / On Saturday, an investor conference was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), to discuss the problems of construction and reconstruction in the Region.

Hamza Mohammed, the owner of a company, told Shafaq News Agency, "The conference covered a wide range of topics, focusing on reliance of investors on foreign companies in designing projects rather than local ones, while ultimately having to review their designs with local companies."

According to our correspondent, the conference witnessed discussions on the problems and challenges facing the field of construction and reconstruction in the Kurdistan Region, and mechanisms to find solutions that serve this sector.

The conference included the participation of numerous engineers, real estate professionals, and owners of construction and reconstruction companies.

It also featured a panel discussion on the construction sector and the challenges it faces.

The construction industry in Kurdistan sees a symbiotic relation between foreign and local companies. Foreign firms bring advanced technology and expertise, while local companies offer deep knowledge of the Region's regulations and market dynamics. Foreign companies often specialize in large-scale projects, while local firms excel in navigating local bureaucracy and engaging with communities.

Collaborations between them are common, leading to enhanced project delivery and knowledge exchange, ultimately driving the industry's growth.