International drug trafficking gang dismantled in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Security Service (Asayish) in the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Ministry of Interior successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking gang aiming to distribute large quantities of narcotics in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of three drug dealers found in possession of 51 kilograms of crystalline substance.

Major General Ahmed Al-Zarkani, Director General of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, lauded the efforts of citizens and the judiciary in Sulaymaniyah for their contributions to facilitating investigative procedures in capturing the accused.

Colonel Salam Abdul Khaleq, the official spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Security Foundation, highlighted the cooperation and coordination between security services in the region and Baghdad, emphasizing the commitment to combatting drug trafficking.

Throughout the current year, approximately 300 kilograms of narcotic substances have been seized across various regions, reflecting a concerted effort to curb the illicit drug trade