International Tasting Festival showcases culinary delights in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The International Tasting Festival continues for its third consecutive day in the Sulaymaniyah province within the Kurdistan region.

The five-day event, which features local, Arab, and international participation, showcases the culinary talents of various restaurants and food companies.

Dr. Cardina Essam, a member of the festival's preparatory committee, told Shafaq News Agency that the festival kicked off with the involvement of local and international food companies at the Hawari Shar Park in al-Sulaymaniyah. Essam added that nearly 70 restaurants and food companies, as well as international brands, participated in the second edition of the festival, drawing a large audience.

The festival, which is the first of its kind and includes participation from several Arab countries and local companies from various Iraqi provinces specializing in food, aims to support and showcase local food products, particularly Kurdish ones. Participants presented various types of Arabic and Kurdish cuisine, including main courses, side dishes, appetizers, and an assortment of desserts. A judging panel, similar to the first edition, will be selected from members of the Iraqi Chefs Association.

The committee will evaluate the participating restaurants and companies, provide appropriate feedback, and consider the opinions of the festival's attendees.