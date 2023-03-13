International Spring Festival gains momentum in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The fifth edition of the International Spring Shopping Festival in al-Sulaymaniyah is witnessing a growing turnout of citizens for the fifth consecutive day.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the festival is being held at the International Fairground in Tassluja, which will continue for ten days until the 18th of the current month.

During a press conference, the Director of al-Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition, Hassan Rahim, stated, "the festival aims to assist citizens in obtaining the goods they need at the most affordable prices."

He further confirmed that the festival, which was launched under the supervision of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the governorate, was organized in anticipation of the upcoming month of Ramadan and Noruz celebrations.

Rahim also pointed out that "the festival, which is held at the Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition Center, exhibits food items, handicrafts, cosmetics, furniture, cleaning products, clothing, and shoes."

He mentioned that 200 companies participated in the festival, representing all governorates of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, in addition to effective contributions from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, and Iran.

Spanning over an area of 10,000 square meters, the festival also utilized outdoor space to display local handicrafts, as stated by the Director of Exhibition Media, who emphasized its role in "easing the burden on citizens amidst the current wave of price hikes in the country."

Last year's fourth edition of the international festival, held in the same month, saw the participation of about 170 companies from Turkey, Egypt, Iran, in addition to local Iraqi companies mostly operating in the food sector.