International City Center for Finance and Business holds Meeting in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The International City Center for Finance and Business hosted a meeting in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, attended by several businessmen and experts in the economic field to discuss its financial vision.

Shirwan Anwar, a member of the committee overseeing the establishment of the City Center, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that the purpose of this extensive meeting was to transfer the center's vision from the capital, Baghdad, to al-Sulaymaniyah, and subsequently to some other Iraqi provinces, aiming to provide a secure economic environment.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Securities Commission and the Iraq Stock Exchange.

Anwar added that the City Center for Finance and Business was established based on the vision of the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, which was presented over two months ago during the last banking conference in Baghdad. Following the conference, businessmen and financial experts held several meetings to transfer the center's vision to the city of Sulaymaniyah.

The City Center will offer banking and financial services, housing financial service companies, brokerage firms, as well as other supportive services and business incubators.

Anwar pointed out that the three pillars of financial management, consisting of the Central Bank of Iraq, the Iraq Stock Exchange, and business incubators, can contribute to establishing a secure economic and financial environment in the country, especially when there is coordination between these pillars and they are strategically deployed.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the City Center will provide a skilled workforce to serve the community, particularly those seeking to expand their projects. Additionally, it will create an environment for training and developing young entrepreneurs through business incubators.