Injuries among demonstrations and security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Three demonstrators and a security officer were injured on Monday in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that demonstrators surrounded the building and set it on fire, which prompted the building's security forces to clash with them.

Earlier, demonstrators set fire to several Kurdish parties' headquarters in Sayed Sadiq district, protesting against the financial crisis and the delay in paying salaries.

This incident is the second of its kind within 24 hours after demonstrators set fire to the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Bira Makroun district in Al-Sulaymaniyah yesterday.