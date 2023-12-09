Increase in stray dogs: Al-Sulaymaniyah Animal Protection Organization offers assistance to government

Shafaq News / An organization dedicated to animal protection in al-Sulaymaniyah revealed a significant increase in the number of stray dogs, multiplying by about 10 times in just four years. They affirmed their capability to assist the government in sheltering these dogs.

Lavin Abdulwahab, the head of the Balakoo Animal Conservation Organization, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "A dialogue session was conducted with the aim of informing governmental and professional entities about the stray dog situation and methods to contain it."

She added, "The government is experiencing a financial crisis, which means that solutions for housing stray animals will be slow, but we can offer sufficient support for their shelter."

"After the cessation of killing operations in 2019, the number of stray dogs did not exceed 1000, but now ranges between 8,000 to 10,000 stray dogs."