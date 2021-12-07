Report

In conjunction with al-Halboosi's visit to Erbil, Masoud Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-07T12:25:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, hosted on Tuesday the head of al-Azm alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, in Saladin resort, northeast the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the political situation in Iraq and the challenges facing the country during the post-election phase.

The meeting laid emphasis upon "the implementation of the principles of partnership, joint work, coordination, and joint work for stability and good governance."

Al-Khanjar's visit to Erbil coincides with the arrival of the head of al-Taqaddom party, Mohammad al-Halboosi, to the Region's capital and his meeting with President Nechirvan Barzani this morning. 

Al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Erbil this morning to discuss the recent updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, the formation of the upcountry federal government, Baghdad-Erbil outstanding issues, and a spectrum of other issues of mutual interest.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Tuesday morning that delegations representing political parties and forces will flock into the capital of the Kurdistan Region to delibrate with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani the mechanisms of forming the upcoming government.

KDP spokesperson, Mahmoud Mohammad, said that other delegations will arrive later today.

Mohammad said that the government shall be inclusive to all the political parties and work in accordance with a predetermined agenda. 

"For the Kurdistan Region, the new government's agenda shall prioritize the full, not selective, implementation of the constitution and addressing the long-standing differences between Baghdad and Erbil," he said.

