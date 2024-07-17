Khamis al-Khanjar calls for Amnesty Law Amendment to free wrongfully convicted

Shafaq News/ The head of Iraq's Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), Khamis al-Khanjar, called on Wednesday for an amendment to the country's General Amnesty Law to secure the release of individuals wrongfully convicted.

Al-Khanjar issued the appeal in a statement marking Ashura, saying, "The revolution of Imam Hussein (bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed) has always symbolized justice and rights, rejecting oppression and corruption in all forms."

Citing the lessons of Ashura, the Sunni political leader reiterated his call for changes to the General Amnesty Law to "free innocent individuals who have faced unjust sentences due to secret informants, coercion, and torture during investigations."

Al-Khanjar stressed that amending the General Amnesty Law is a crucial step towards "achieving justice and reforming the judicial system, reflecting the humanitarian values embodied in the remembrance of Ashura."

Remembering Gaza, Al-Khanjar said, "We must also remember the suffering and resilience of the people of Gaza in the face of Zionist aggression... Gaza's endurance mirrors the perseverance and struggle of the Prophet Mohammad."