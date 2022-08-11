Barzani and al-Khanjar: early election is a good step if..

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday said he approves holding an early parliamentary election in Iraq if the political forces commit to its results.

The Kurdish leader's remarks came during a meeting with the head of al-Siyada bloc, Khamis al-Khanjar, in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the former president of the Kurdistan region discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, attaching importance to "joint work" to overcome the current political impasse in the country.

The two leaders, according to the readout, deem holding an early election "a good step" if the political forces commit to its results.