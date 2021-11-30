Report

ISIS terrorists are heading to Garmyan to target the Peshmerga, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-30T09:13:37+0000
ISIS terrorists are heading to Garmyan to target the Peshmerga, official says

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish official revealed that ISIS terrorists are moving to Garmyan administration to atta k the Peshmerga forces.

 The deputy commissioner of Kifri in Garmyan, Shamal Namik Karam, told Shafaq News Agency that the reasons for the recent attacks on the outskirts of Kifri district are the movements of ISIS terrorists from the hot governorates that are witnessing military pressure and military operations towards Garmyan's rugged unprotected areas.

During the past three days, ISIS launched three attacks targeting Peshmerga security points, leaving casualties, north of Kifri.

