ISIS attacks down by 95% since three months, military official reveals 

Shafaq News / The commander of the deputy commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga forces (Qara Tappa-Hamrin), Major General Mohammed Rustom, said today that ISIS had been completely paralyzed three months ago.

Rustom told Shafaq News agency that the December 2021 operations had paralyzed the terrorist organization on the outskirts of Kifri district and villages adjacent to Saladin governorate, and prevented it from resurging and carrying out attacks for three months.

He added that terrorist attacks have decreased by 95% in the mentioned areas, noting that military operations are always ongoing to monitor any movements and locate the terrorists' hideouts.

The Peshmerga forces, in coordination with the federal forces launched, a few days ago, comprehensive security operations to clear and search some areas following the night attacks that targeted Peshmerga points in the mentioned governorates and remote areas.