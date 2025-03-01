IRGC kills Kurdish Kolbar near Iraq border: Iranian rights group

2025-03-01T16:54:11+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces (IRGC) have killed a Kurdish Kolbar near a town bordering Iraq’s Diyala province, an Iranian human rights organization reported on Friday.

The victim, 35-year-old Shahnam Zaheri-Nejad, a resident of Sarpol-e Zahab, was shot directly by the IRGC near Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah (Kermashan) province, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights stated.

The attack reportedly resulted in Zaheri-Nejad's immediate death.

*kolbars are workers who transport goods across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, often through dangerous mountainous terrains.

